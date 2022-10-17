Surrounded by Love

Persistent Care

Denis was born into an ordinary family. He has a father and a younger sister. Unfortunately, two years ago, his mother died of cancer.

After her death, his father began to drink heavily. The drunken nights would often end in violence. Denis would run away from the attacks and sleep wherever he could find a spot to lie down outside.

Neighbours tried to help Denis and his sister as much as they could by offering food and comfort. Because their father was unable to care for them, the children were sent to live with their grandfather. Although it was a better environment, their grandfather struggled to make ends meet—until he was told about CBN’s Orphan’s Promise project, which seeks to support families who are struggling or find themselves in difficult circumstances. The volunteer team was committed to showing Denis the love he needed, even when his own trauma made him angry and aggressive.

As part of the project, the children received nutritious meals. However, whenever food came around, Denis would eat as much as he could and then fill his pockets with food for later. His early experiences of lack now manifested in his behaviour.