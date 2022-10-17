Surrounded by Love
Persistent Care
Denis was born into an ordinary family. He has a father and a younger sister. Unfortunately, two years ago, his mother died of cancer.
After her death, his father began to drink heavily. The drunken nights would often end in violence. Denis would run away from the attacks and sleep wherever he could find a spot to lie down outside.
Neighbours tried to help Denis and his sister as much as they could by offering food and comfort. Because their father was unable to care for them, the children were sent to live with their grandfather. Although it was a better environment, their grandfather struggled to make ends meet—until he was told about CBN’s Orphan’s Promise project, which seeks to support families who are struggling or find themselves in difficult circumstances. The volunteer team was committed to showing Denis the love he needed, even when his own trauma made him angry and aggressive.
As part of the project, the children received nutritious meals. However, whenever food came around, Denis would eat as much as he could and then fill his pockets with food for later. His early experiences of lack now manifested in his behaviour.
Beautiful Transformation
Over time, Denis began to change. The team continued to be consistent in their care and attentiveness toward Denis, unwavering in their love and prayers for him. Now in the security and safety of the project, surrounded by love, he became calmer and started to listen more attentively to others.
Orphan’s Promise volunteers noticed that Denis would often suffer from headaches, and they arranged for a doctor to come and see him. After some investigations, it was discovered that Denis had increased intracranial pressure. The team was able to help with sourcing treatment, and even after the first course, a dramatic change could be seen in Denis’s countenance.
The team has continued to work with Denis and his father, including them in projects at the centre. A recent building project provided the opportunity for Denis’s father to help pour the concrete foundation for a new shelter in the yard.
Denis, his sister, and their father are continuing their journey with Orphan’s Promise who are praying for a full restoration of the family. We believe in family and the building of strong families as a key part of preventing orphans.
Thanks to the support of our global partners, work like this is made possible. Together, a significant difference is made in the lives of some of the most vulnerable children and families across the world.
Here at Orphan’s Promise, we believe that love from family is one of life’s greatest blessings. Children thrive when they grow up in a family setting, and there is no better place for them to experience healthy family dynamics than in their own homes.
Did you know? Stories like Denis’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our global partners.
