Praying To Go To Church

“I really want to go to church, please help me, God,” prayed 7-year-old Nice. Nice’s mother was a single parent and when she fell away from God, she stopped attending church.

But one day, her mother read a friend’s post about God on Facebook, and it birthed a desire to return to church. And she brought along her daughter Nice—an answer to prayer!

At church, Nice’s heart was touched watching the Superbook episode “Miracles of Jesus” and seeing what Jesus had done for people. Now, Nice can’t wait to attend her Sunday school class and learn more about Him with her classmates. She said, “I really like Superbook! There are lots of activities I can do with friends.” Her mother added, “My daughter is very happy every time she goes to church.”

Nice also loves to pray, especially for her mother. “She always prays for me. … She prays for God’s provision,” said her mother. And Nice has seen the power of prayer firsthand. When they weren’t able to buy fuel to travel the distance to church—the 7-year-old turned to God in prayer and saw Him answer when finances showed up unexpectedly.

The love and support of our CBN partners around the globe continue to make an eternal difference for precious souls like Nice in places like Thailand and other nations of the world.