Sharing the love of Jesus through a backpack

Distance is no barrier!

As the war in Ukraine continues, many children who fled, still don’t have the opportunity to attend school. Orphan’s Promise believes that education is a key part of breaking the cycle of poverty and equipping children for a brighter future. Especially for children learning about the world they live and interact in. Those that do, don’t have the essential items needed, like notebooks, pens, pencils, and rubbers.

Olga Buznitska, the Orphan’s Promise Manager for Ukraine, shares, “It’s a very difficult time for us, for the Ukrainians, but especially for the kids because their childhood was stolen.” However, even in this reality, she goes on to share that because of our partners and donors, there is hope and safety!

Not only this, but you have provided backpacks for the children full of incredible gifts. Each backpack contains a full pencil case, colouring pencils, an action Bible, notebooks, sketchbooks and snacks!

Olga puts it beautifully: “It doesn’t matter how far you are, because your love, your face, your support can reach other kids even here!”

Thank you so much for all you have done and continue to do for those impacted by this war!