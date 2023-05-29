A Strong Start for Shorukh

Providing practical care through food and education

Six-year-old Shorukh lives with his mom and dad in a small town in Tajikistan, where unemployment is high. His father picks up whatever seasonal work he can—like so many other families in the area. But Shorukh’s family still lives well below the poverty line.

Every day is a struggle to bring home income and put food on the table. But through our CBN’s Orphan’s Promise partner, the Lighthouse Centre, we have eased some of that burden for Shorukh’s parents by providing help with meals each month. Because basic necessities are difficult to come by, education slips further down the list of priorities.

Lighthouse Center stepped alongside Shorukh as he prepared to start school for the first time. He was apprehensive and unsure about what to expect from his classes. But it didn’t take long for Shorukh to adapt to his new surroundings.

Through the consistent care and attention of his teachers, Shorukh is progressing well at school. He has learned to read and write, and do simple math. He enjoys doing the craft sessions and is creative. And, most importantly, Shorukh is hearing about Jesus through Bible stories and Superbook!

We also provided Shorukh with new winter boots. Not only can he get to school in the snow, but he can also stay warm during the freezing temperatures.

His mum was so moved and overwhelmed with joy, saying, “Thank you very much! If it wasn’t for your help, Shorukh would have to stay at home without friends. … He loves your centre very much. Glory to God for His care that He renders to all those in need!”

Thank you for your support that enables us to meet the practical, emotional, and spiritual needs of children, families, and communities across the world. Your giving truly makes a difference in the lives of so many of the most vulnerable people we work with.