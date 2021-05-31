Bullied For Her Faith

Mocked and Ridiculed

Tian Tian is a Christian at a school in China, where most students are atheists and Muslims.

She shares, “We are taught that there really is no God, but that has never stopped me from believing in the God of the universe and how He forgave our sins by His own blood.”

She desperately wants her classmates to know God, too. She says, “I want my classmates to be blessed and saved, like I am. But sometimes when I share, they tell me I’m in a cult and that I am lying. One time a boy mocked my faith and I cried.”

For a month, Tian Tian stopped going to church and was afraid to share the Gospel. Then she had a talk with her dad and remembered an episode of Superbook she’d seen, that was translated into Mandarin for the children of China.

She declares, “Superbook taught me lots of principles about life, and that made me want to do things God’s way and please Him. Plus, I found out that Chris and Joy are just like me.”