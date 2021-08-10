The Answer to Her Prayers
Vika’s family in Ukraine was far from loving and peaceful. Stress and misunderstanding forced this 21-year-old to leave home and live in a hostel while going to college. But her roommates didn’t respect her Christian beliefs. Unable to afford her own apartment, Vika prayed for a better living situation.
Then, through her church, Vika discovered a transitional house – an Orphan’s Promise Training Centre – supported by partners like you.
There, she attended classes and connected with like-minded people who became her friends.
Best of all, the staff mentored her and taught her how to solve problems in her relationship with her family. “Once in this house, I felt… warmth and love,” Vika expressed. “My relationship with my parents, brothers and sister has changed… The transitional house is God’s answer to my prayer.”
Did you know? Stories like Vika’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
