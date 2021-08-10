The Answer to Her Prayers

Vika’s family in Ukraine was far from loving and peaceful. Stress and misunderstanding forced this 21-year-old to leave home and live in a hostel while going to college. But her roommates didn’t respect her Christian beliefs. Unable to afford her own apartment, Vika prayed for a better living situation.

Then, through her church, Vika discovered a transitional house – an Orphan’s Promise Training Centre – supported by partners like you.

There, she attended classes and connected with like-minded people who became her friends.

Best of all, the staff mentored her and taught her how to solve problems in her relationship with her family. “Once in this house, I felt… warmth and love,” Vika expressed. “My relationship with my parents, brothers and sister has changed… The transitional house is God’s answer to my prayer.”