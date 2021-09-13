ads_operation_blessing_
Water for Ariela’s School

With temperatures rising and no windows to provide relief, Ariela and her classmates – and even her teacher – were struggling to focus on studies. Discover how you, our kind and generous partners, have made a lasting difference to this community in Honduras.

Too Hot to Study

Even when the temperatures reach a hundred degrees inside their temporary classroom, 8-year-old Ariela and her classmates still must attend school. 

The walls are made of black plastic sheeting with no windows for ventilation.  It’s the only material the community could afford in this extremely impoverished area of Honduras.   “It was so hot in our school that I couldn’t even study.,” said Ariela. 

“Our classes are supposed to go from 8 till 3,” added Ariel’s teacher. “But we can’t stand the heat.  I have to send them home early.” 

To make matters worse the school had no clean water. So they have to get water from a nearby pond that’s polluted by both human and animal waste. 

Because of you we have been able to build a new school for Ariela’s class and source clean, running water! Thank you!

New Hope

So, Operation Blessing provided some help. First, we built the children a brand-new school using concrete blocks with windows for ventilation which stretch across two entire walls. 

“This school building is much better than the other one and the heat doesn’t bother us anymore!” said Ariela. 

Next, we discovered an underground mountain spring near the village.  We ran a pipe from it to a five-thousand-gallon holding tank that we set up. Finally, we ran pipes to each home and to the school so that everyone has clean water for drinking, cooking and bathing. 

“Now we have fresh clean water at home and my little girl does not get sick anymore,” Ariela’s mum told us. 

Of course, the kids at school are glad they have clean water too!  

“Thanks Operation Blessing because you built our school and brought clean water to us,” said Ariela. 

Did you know? Stories like Ariela’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Ariela. Learn More

DONATE

