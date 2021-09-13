Water for Ariela’s School

Too Hot to Study

Even when the temperatures reach a hundred degrees inside their temporary classroom, 8-year-old Ariela and her classmates still must attend school.

The walls are made of black plastic sheeting with no windows for ventilation. It’s the only material the community could afford in this extremely impoverished area of Honduras. “It was so hot in our school that I couldn’t even study.,” said Ariela.

“Our classes are supposed to go from 8 till 3,” added Ariel’s teacher. “But we can’t stand the heat. I have to send them home early.”

To make matters worse the school had no clean water. So they have to get water from a nearby pond that’s polluted by both human and animal waste.