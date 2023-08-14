Beneath the Quaking Earth: A Journey of Survival
An Incredible Recovery
In the town of Hatay, while everyone else was fast asleep, Ahlem was nursing her young son in her home, which was nestled at the foot of a hill. She felt the ground beneath her quiver ever so slightly. She brushed it off, thinking it was just a passing tremor, but little did she know that the worst was yet to come.
As the minutes ticked by, the tremors grew stronger and more menacing. Panic set in as Ahlem realised the danger they were facing. Clutching her son, Anil, tightly in her arms, she made a swift decision. She rushed towards her mother-in-law’s room, aware that where she slept was dangerous. In the chaos that ensued, massive debris crashed down right where their children sleep.
Terrified but determined, Ahlem and her family managed to escape the crumbling house. However, tragedy struck when they discovered that Leila, Ahlem’s mother-in-law, had suffered a severe blow to her head amidst the chaos.
As Ahlem turned to survey the wreckage, her heart sank. Leila lay before her, covered in blood, barely recognizable. Desperate to save her, they tried to communicate with her, but she was unable to respond. Ahlem feared the worst, convinced that they had lost her forever. It was a harrowing day that left a deep mark on her mind.
Leila was taken to the hospital, her injuries requiring 17 stitches. Days turned into agonising weeks as she remained in a coma, her family anxiously waiting for a sign of hope. And then, against all odds, Leila opened her eyes. She couldn’t recall the events that led to her injuries, as she had passed out during the calamity. Grateful for the support of their neighbours, she learned that they had come together to help her family escape from beneath the rubble.
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, Ahlem and her family found themselves without a home. They sought refuge in a small greenhouse, along with 30 other displaced individuals. It was a cramped and challenging living situation, but they had no other choice. Starting from scratch seemed overwhelming as they reflected on the life they had before—a beautiful house and a close-knit family brimming with happiness. It had all been shattered in an instant.
However, a glimmer of hope emerged amidst their struggles. Thanks to the partners of CBN’s Operation Blessing, Ahlem’s family received much-needed support. They were provided with food and a spacious tent, where they could live more comfortably and regain a sense of privacy. Operation Blessing were also able to furnish the tent with essential items such as a carpet, dining table, and beds. Ahlem and her family could now sit comfortably, no longer confined to the cold, hard floor.
Gratitude overwhelmed Ahlem’s heart as she gazed upon the transformed living space. Tears welled up in her eyes as she whispered, “Thank you so much.” The weight of their tragedy had been lifted, and they could finally begin to rebuild their lives with renewed hope and strength.
Did you know? The help given to Ahlem is only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Ahlem. Learn More