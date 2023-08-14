Beneath the Quaking Earth: A Journey of Survival

An Incredible Recovery

In the town of Hatay, while everyone else was fast asleep, Ahlem was nursing her young son in her home, which was nestled at the foot of a hill. She felt the ground beneath her quiver ever so slightly. She brushed it off, thinking it was just a passing tremor, but little did she know that the worst was yet to come.

As the minutes ticked by, the tremors grew stronger and more menacing. Panic set in as Ahlem realised the danger they were facing. Clutching her son, Anil, tightly in her arms, she made a swift decision. She rushed towards her mother-in-law’s room, aware that where she slept was dangerous. In the chaos that ensued, massive debris crashed down right where their children sleep.

Terrified but determined, Ahlem and her family managed to escape the crumbling house. However, tragedy struck when they discovered that Leila, Ahlem’s mother-in-law, had suffered a severe blow to her head amidst the chaos.

As Ahlem turned to survey the wreckage, her heart sank. Leila lay before her, covered in blood, barely recognizable. Desperate to save her, they tried to communicate with her, but she was unable to respond. Ahlem feared the worst, convinced that they had lost her forever. It was a harrowing day that left a deep mark on her mind.

Leila was taken to the hospital, her injuries requiring 17 stitches. Days turned into agonising weeks as she remained in a coma, her family anxiously waiting for a sign of hope. And then, against all odds, Leila opened her eyes. She couldn’t recall the events that led to her injuries, as she had passed out during the calamity. Grateful for the support of their neighbours, she learned that they had come together to help her family escape from beneath the rubble.