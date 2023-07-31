Changing Lives through Washing Machines and Tumble Dryers
Life after a disaster
Meet Sultan Ataman, a resilient mother of three who faced unimaginable hardships when a devastating earthquake struck her hometown. Recounting the dreadful night, she shares, “How would I describe that night? It was terrible. It was very difficult, it was very bad. I was alone. The children were barefoot and running, and the earthquake lasted until morning. We stayed outside for a long time, maybe 10 or 15 days. We even slept in a café.”
After enduring several days on the streets, Sultan and her three children found shelter in a camp in Iskenderun, Hatay, while her husband worked in another Turkish Province. Although their basic needs were provided for in the camp, life remained challenging for Sultan as she had to single-handedly manage the household.
Sultan recalls, “Our mental health is broken. I had difficulty with the house; there was no place to stay. Most houses were destroyed. It’s also very difficult because the rent is very high.” Every day brought new struggles, making even simple tasks like managing laundry seem like burdensome chores.
“It was very difficult because I have children. It was very difficult to wash dirty clothes by hand all the time. Well, there was no cleanliness, no hygiene, the children were dirty,” Sultan expresses, highlighting the hardships she faced in maintaining cleanliness and providing a safe environment for her family.
Clean Clothes and Hope
Thankfully, a ray of hope arrived in Sultan’s life when incredible partners and donors enabled CBN’s Operation Blessing to extend a helping hand to her community. To ease the burden of daily chores, including laundry, they provided three washers and three dryers to Sultan and her neighbours.
Sultan’s eyes light up with joy and gratitude as she shares, “Now I can just leave my clothes in the machine, I can take care of my children, I can do other jobs. So right now, I have a very good time. I can take care of my family. There is no need for ironing. It gave a lot of comfort. I am very happy. Thank you, everyone!”
The provision of washers and dryers not only relieved Sultan’s physical burden but helped her focus on her children’s well-being and create a safer, healthier environment for them.
Sultan’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of compassion and collective effort. The impact reaches beyond clean clothes; it fosters hope, resilience, and the belief that, even in the darkest of times, there are compassionate souls willing to extend a helping hand. Together, we can continue making a positive difference in the lives of families like Sultan’s, creating a brighter and more hopeful future for all.
