Changing Lives through Washing Machines and Tumble Dryers

Life after a disaster

Meet Sultan Ataman, a resilient mother of three who faced unimaginable hardships when a devastating earthquake struck her hometown. Recounting the dreadful night, she shares, “How would I describe that night? It was terrible. It was very difficult, it was very bad. I was alone. The children were barefoot and running, and the earthquake lasted until morning. We stayed outside for a long time, maybe 10 or 15 days. We even slept in a café.”

After enduring several days on the streets, Sultan and her three children found shelter in a camp in Iskenderun, Hatay, while her husband worked in another Turkish Province. Although their basic needs were provided for in the camp, life remained challenging for Sultan as she had to single-handedly manage the household.

Sultan recalls, “Our mental health is broken. I had difficulty with the house; there was no place to stay. Most houses were destroyed. It’s also very difficult because the rent is very high.” Every day brought new struggles, making even simple tasks like managing laundry seem like burdensome chores.

“It was very difficult because I have children. It was very difficult to wash dirty clothes by hand all the time. Well, there was no cleanliness, no hygiene, the children were dirty,” Sultan expresses, highlighting the hardships she faced in maintaining cleanliness and providing a safe environment for her family.