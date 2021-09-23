The Tominet’s Family

Lead Us to the Lost

“We always pray in the morning: ‘Lord, lead us to places where people need our help’. We prayed that way on that morning and went our way,” shares Olya, a member of the team helping families in desperate situations to rebuild their lives.

“We were going to a different family. Yet God rerouted us here. When we came, it became clear to us that these people are in a dire need. The faces of the children living in those horrible conditions touched us the most. It’s hard to describe. Nobody lives like that nowadays,” Olya continues.

Natalia, a member of a family that is receiving help shares, “It was very hard. We moved from place to place. Never had our own home. I am an orphan. I have no family that could help me. I just asked God to help us…

My husband worked at seasonal jobs. Yet all the money was going for food because we have a lot of kids. We didn’t have enough to buy food and clothes for all of us. And we still had to pay a high rent and to heat the house.

Struggling with Basic Needs

Bathing was hard because there was no water supply. Cooking food wasn’t easy either: by the time you start the fire and heat the stove and then cook a meal, the kids are already up and walking around you hungry.

But the hardest part for me was the conditions we lived in, there was mould and mildew, and I was afraid the kids will get sick.”

Olya adds, “They were in need of everything. The roof was leaking, there was no water and no electricity. The children were sleeping in pairs on the broken beds. We had to start from scratch. And we started from talking about God’s grace and His ability to give us a way out.

We started helping by bringing clothes, food and medicine because children were often sick living in those conditions. During every visit we preached the Gospel and simply talked to them because they were very lonely.

We did those visits for quite a while and realized that our help wasn’t bringing the change we wanted to see. We started to pray more and ask God for help. And He answered our prayers.