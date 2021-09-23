cbns-orphans-promise-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
Community Through Sport
READ MORE
Abandoned, Hungry and Alone
READ MORE
Water for Ariela’s School

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

The Tominet’s Family

The Tominet’s, a precious family living in Ukraine, were struggling to provide even the most basic of needs for their large family. Unsure of where to turn, the Tominet’s were desperate. That’s when Orphan’s Promise discovered their situation and, together with your kind partnership, began to help this family change their circumstances for the better.

Lead Us to the Lost

“We always pray in the morning: ‘Lord, lead us to places where people need our help’. We prayed that way on that morning and went our way,” shares Olya, a member of the team helping families in desperate situations to rebuild their lives.   

“We were going to a different family. Yet God rerouted us here. When we came, it became clear to us that these people are in a dire need. The faces of the children living in those horrible conditions touched us the most. It’s hard to describe. Nobody lives like that nowadays,” Olya continues.  

Natalia, a member of a family that is receiving help shares, “It was very hard. We moved from place to place. Never had our own home. I am an orphan. I have no family that could help me. I just asked God to help us…  

My husband worked at seasonal jobs. Yet all the money was going for food because we have a lot of kids. We didn’t have enough to buy food and clothes for all of us. And we still had to pay a high rent and to heat the house.  

Struggling with Basic Needs

Bathing was hard because there was no water supply. Cooking food wasn’t easy either: by the time you start the fire and heat the stove and then cook a meal, the kids are already up and walking around you hungry.  

But the hardest part for me was the conditions we lived in, there was mould and mildew, and I was afraid the kids will get sick.”  

Olya adds, “They were in need of everything. The roof was leaking, there was no water and no electricity. The children were sleeping in pairs on the broken beds. We had to start from scratch. And we started from talking about God’s grace and His ability to give us a way out.  

We started helping by bringing clothes, food and medicine because children were often sick living in those conditions. During every visit we preached the Gospel and simply talked to them because they were very lonely.  

We did those visits for quite a while and realized that our help wasn’t bringing the change we wanted to see. We started to pray more and ask God for help. And He answered our prayers.  

Praise God for everybody, for all the partners, for every hand that helped. May God bless you all. Thank you very much!

-Olya

Bringing Lasting Change

Through Orphan’s Promise God blessed this family with an absolutely wonderful house. I am in awe of the house. Only God can do such a miracle. And now we simply rejoice together with the parents and their children. It is such an unbelievable gift. Such a beautiful answer from the Lord! 

The faces of the children changed. They have sparkles in their eyes now! It’s a joy to see them run from room to room. As to the parents: when we first met them, they always looked sad, depressed, with their heads always down. It was because of despair. Now they get to know their neighbours, they see a totally different world.  

It’s a totally different life. A full turn-around. And all this because of the Lord and all the partners that helped to let it happen.  

The Tominets family now have the opportunity to build a new life. Because of your giving, we’ve been able to provide a beautiful new home for the family, free from damp and mould. Through our Orphan’s Promise partners we can continue to give the help and support needed.  

“We will continue to help. We want to engage the kids in different projects. We have a piece of land for them. Many acres. We already planted a lot of things there. Their kids are learning to work the land – it will help them in life.  

Long-Term Livelihood

In fall we will help them to can and freeze the harvested vegetables so that they can have food for the winter. But also, we are thinking about helping them to start a business with a microloan. We hope we can do it. They would raise pigs and chickens. The parents agree. They are very happy.”  

Orphan’s Promise is committed to supporting families to rebuild and reshape their future with their own hands. To restore dignity and to renew hope. Through the faithful support of our partners, we will continue to come alongside the Tominets family and many others just like them, helping to bring a hope and a future to the generations to come.    

Natalia shares enthusiastically, “Well, this is like a fairytale. We feel like heroes of a TV show. Like we lived through a fairytale. We are so happy.”  

Olya concludes, “Praise God for everybody, for all the partners, for every hand that helped. May God bless you all. Thank you very much!” 

Did you know? Stories like the Tominet’s family’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like the Tominet’s. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

Community Through Sport

September 20, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned, Hungry and Alone

September 16, 2021
READ MORE

Water for Ariela’s School

September 13, 2021
READ MORE

The Power of a Praying Son

September 6, 2021
READ MORE

A Child’s Curiosity

August 31, 2021
READ MORE

Superbook Events in Bulgaria

August 30, 2021
READ MORE

Sumo’s Story

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Is God Real?

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Praying Beats Crying

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

The Answer to Her Prayers

August 10, 2021
READ MORE

The Transformation of Dominic

August 3, 2021
READ MORE

A Safe Space for Victims of Trafficking

July 26, 2021
READ MORE

In the Midst of Devastation

July 12, 2021
READ MORE

Renewed Hope

June 28, 2021
READ MORE

Bullied For Her Faith

May 31, 2021
READ MORE

Santi’s Story

May 24, 2021
READ MORE

Pairin’s Story

May 17, 2021
READ MORE

Partnership for Victory

May 11, 2021
READ MORE

Ivan’s House

May 6, 2021
READ MORE

Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Five-Hour Trek for Water

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

March 8, 2021
READ MORE

Tatiana in Transnistria

March 4, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches

February 22, 2021
READ MORE

Changing A Young Boy’s Life

February 15, 2021
READ MORE

Warming A Child

February 8, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe 2020 Highlights

February 1, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Greenhouses

January 25, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Hope Boxes – Croatia

January 18, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe Impact

January 4, 2021
READ MORE

Hope Through Loss

December 21, 2020
READ MORE

Gideon’s Story

December 14, 2020
READ MORE

Washing Away Her Pain

December 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New Home For Angel

November 30, 2020
READ MORE

To Be Free

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Transformed by Superbook – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Media Ministry Impact – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

So Hungry They Ate Flowers

November 9, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Forest Fires

November 5, 2020
READ MORE

The Cruel Grandma

October 19, 2020
READ MORE

An Education For Febri

October 12, 2020
READ MORE

From Anger to Peace

October 5, 2020
READ MORE

When The World Grows Dark

September 28, 2020
READ MORE

From Fear to Flourishing

September 25, 2020
READ MORE

Rachel and Doni’s Story

September 21, 2020
READ MORE

Hope Boxes

September 19, 2020
READ MORE

A Cow for the Ryndins

September 14, 2020
READ MORE

Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

September 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New House for Myroslava

September 1, 2020
READ MORE

Time to Choose

August 24, 2020
READ MORE

Mary’s Story

August 17, 2020
READ MORE

Zagreb Roma Project

August 10, 2020
READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

July 20, 2020
READ MORE

Uzbekistan Disaster Relief

July 13, 2020
READ MORE

Chanra’s Story

July 6, 2020
READ MORE

Jee’s Story

June 29, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

June 22, 2020
READ MORE

Surviving the Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

June 15, 2020
READ MORE

When Hope and Money Run Out

June 8, 2020
READ MORE

No Birthday Cake For Amila

May 18, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Report

May 15, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Bosnia Feeding Project

May 13, 2020
READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

Operation Blessing In Action

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Sheltering From Flash Floods on a Rooftop

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN, Orphan's Promise

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.