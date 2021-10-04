Equipping the Next Generation
Supplying shoes, clothes and school resources for children in need.
Having to Choose
When faced with the choice of either buying food to feed their children or purchasing school supplies, most Roma mothers choose to buy food for their families. While families worldwide prepare and encourage their children to attend school, most Roma communities’ daily survival becomes the priority while school takes the back burner.
In a small Roma community in Zagreb, Croatia, 21 school-aged children received a new pair of shoes, clothes, and school supplies for the new school year thanks to our CBN partners and Operation Blessing.
“I can go to school and be prepared to learn now!”
-Francesko, 9yrs
Breaking the Cycle
Through Operation Blessing, we made sure the children in this Roma village know the importance of education and attending school while preparing them to face the hardships they are bound to encounter at school. Our goal is to make sure every child in this village graduates high school and attends college in hopes that, one day, by God’s grace, they’ll break the cycle of poverty their families have faced for generations.
“I can go to school and be prepared to learn now,” said Frančesko, a 9-year-old boy that lives in this Roma settlement. His mother was overjoyed by the gifts her son received. “My other children weren’t able to attend school and my wish for Frančesko is that he would not only be able to go but that he would be able to finish his schooling. Thank you for helping me make that possible.”
Did you know? Stories like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Francesko. Learn More