Equipping the Next Generation

Breaking the Cycle

Through Operation Blessing, we made sure the children in this Roma village know the importance of education and attending school while preparing them to face the hardships they are bound to encounter at school. Our goal is to make sure every child in this village graduates high school and attends college in hopes that, one day, by God’s grace, they’ll break the cycle of poverty their families have faced for generations.

“I can go to school and be prepared to learn now,” said Frančesko, a 9-year-old boy that lives in this Roma settlement. His mother was overjoyed by the gifts her son received. “My other children weren’t able to attend school and my wish for Frančesko is that he would not only be able to go but that he would be able to finish his schooling. Thank you for helping me make that possible.”