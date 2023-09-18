Comforting Earthquake Victims In Turkey

Last spring, residents of Turkey faced some of the worst earthquakes on record.

Entire regions were decimated. Even in places where houses remained standing, the damaged structures were far too dangerous for survivors to live in them.

Over time, remaining families, like young Nilay’s began to gather in tent villages.

Life for Nilay and other earthquake victims in Turkey is very hard, but you give them hope.

Nilay’s story started like many – her family tried to make a desperate, barefoot escape from their crumbling home in the middle of the night, but they got trapped in a stairwell.

Thankfully, they eventually broke through to the street.

However, one of her extended family members died in the quake, and another was trapped for days.

But months after the tragedy, Nilay and her family have ample community and support, thanks to you.

Her parents, two sisters, and one little brother spend a lot of time with our team on the ground in Turkey.

“Sometimes, I eat there in a big tent. Afterward, I play games,” she said.

“I like it because the soup served at lunchtime is very good. And they also have basketball and volleyball there.”

Nilay’s mother, Esen, said, “This really means a lot to me.

To be able to go there and see them sharing food with us—this makes me forget about my troubles.

They smile all the time and this makes us forget about our pain.

Every member, every lady, every gentleman that we meet is always so helpful.”

Nilay even seemed to think sleeping in the tent was a fun adventure, but she shared her concern for her mother, whose hands had grown raw with eczema from hand-washing their laundry.

That’s why, with your support, we also supplied her mother with a washing machine and iron that she’ll be able to use in their tent village.

You helped to rebuild businesses for quake victims in Turkey—such as a bakery, a coffee shop, and a barber shop— while also supplying medical care.

Nilay sent a special message of thanks for you: “I hope God will keep them and protect them.”