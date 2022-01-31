Building Hope In Romania

A Promise Broken and A Promised Restored
The Roma community of Eastern Europe faces many struggles. Often stigmatised and on the fringes of society, extreme poverty is the norm. In a small village near Cluj, Romania, Livu and his family were struggling to make ends meet.
Livu had been working for a local cattle rancher, who had promised to build him a home in return for his labour. Despite completing his work, the promise was broken. Livu had to move his wife and five small children into a run-down, single room shack. The small house was crumbling, exposed to the bitter cold and without basic amenities for cooking or sanitation.
Suffering from poor health, made all the worse by living in such cold conditions, Livu did whatever small jobs he could to provide for his family.
Through our local partners, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise came alongside Livu and his family. They helped build a new family home, allowing them to have a safe, dry, and warm place to raise their family. With the house in place, work began on a second building.
Brick by brick, piece by piece; restoring hope and dignity to this family.