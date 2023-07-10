Celebrating ONE Year!

A Beacon of Light in Dark Times

It’s been a year since the war in Ukraine sent millions of refugees seeking shelter in neighbouring Poland. Witnessing the immense compassion and generosity of the Polish people, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise recognised the urgent need to support these displaced families, particularly the mothers and their children.

With unwavering determination, you enabled Orphan’s Promise to create a haven—a place that could provide not only physical sustenance but also spiritual nourishment and solace in the midst of this tumultuous time. With the support of kind-hearted individuals like yourself, this haven was brought to life—the Orphan’s Promise Training Centre.

The centre was designed to be more than just a refuge; it’s become a beacon of hope, a school of life for the weary souls who have sought solace within its walls. Single mothers, burdened with the weight of their circumstances, have found respite in this place of peace. It’s offered not only tangible resources but also invaluable emotional support, empowering them to restart their lives with newfound strength and resilience.

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise has a clear mission—to guide children from being at risk to thriving in this nurturing environment. With each passing day, the impact grew exponentially. The success of the centre was so profound that a second location became a necessity, an expansion made possible by the unwavering support of individuals like you. Through your prayers, your dedication, and your willingness to stand alongside them, CBN’s Orphan’s Promise has been able to deepen its work, reaching out to more children and families in need.