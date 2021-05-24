Santi’s Story

When A Pandemic Hits

Santi never imagined how the covid pandemic would crush her small food business in Indonesia where she lives with her family.

“I opened my own food stall. From that, I earned about $12 a day. Then people stopped buying food from me because they were afraid pf the virus,” shares Santi.

Santi was forced to shutter the business and her income dropped to a dollar a day.

Her husband, who worked as a motorcycle mechanic, also lost his job.

“I was really afraid that I would not be able to feed my daughter. I was getting so desperate. There are moments when I thought it might be better if I died,” shares Santi, honestly.

Santi’s 7-year-old daughter, Angel, said, “I was sad because I knew she worked really hard.”