Santi’s Story
When the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered Santi’s way of earning money and her husband also lost his job, they did not know where to turn. CBN’s Orphan’s Promise discovered Santi’s situation and set about getting this precious family back on their feet.
When A Pandemic Hits
Santi never imagined how the covid pandemic would crush her small food business in Indonesia where she lives with her family.
“I opened my own food stall. From that, I earned about $12 a day. Then people stopped buying food from me because they were afraid pf the virus,” shares Santi.
Santi was forced to shutter the business and her income dropped to a dollar a day.
Her husband, who worked as a motorcycle mechanic, also lost his job.
“I was really afraid that I would not be able to feed my daughter. I was getting so desperate. There are moments when I thought it might be better if I died,” shares Santi, honestly.
Santi’s 7-year-old daughter, Angel, said, “I was sad because I knew she worked really hard.”
“…I want to thank the people who support Orphan’s Promise. May God continue to use you to help people like you helped us.”
Additional Skills
When CBN’s Orphan’s Promise met Santi, we learned that she could also sew. We provided cloth, thread and a pattern so she could start making face masks which were in short supply in her town.
“From making masks, I was able to earn a large profit,” remarks Santi.
As the economy started to reopen where Santi lives, she took the profits from the masks and re-started her food business.
“I now sell food through Facebook or WhatsApp,” Santi comments.
Santi reports her food business has started to rebound and that her husband has also found a new job repairing motorcycles.
Santi shares, “I am grateful to God because now I am earning $8-$10 a day selling food. I want to thank the people who support Orphan’s Promise. May God continue to use you to help people like you helped us.”
Did you know? Stories like Santi’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Santi. Learn More