Out of The Silence, Music

Never Let Your Song Be Silenced

It is in times like these that it can be so easy to lose our joy, let fear creep in and tighten its grip around us and let our song be silenced. With so much going on around us it can be difficult to find our song again.

Thinking about this brought me back to the story of Paul and Silas in the Bible. There is one specific part of their story that I want to pay attention to and I encourage you to read Acts 16 for the full picture.

“After they had been severely flogged, they were thrown into prison, and the jailer was commanded to guard them carefully. When he received these orders, he put them in the inner cell and fastened their feet in the stocks.” (Acts 16:23-24, NIV)

I can’t fully understand how they must have felt but if that were me, I can imagine it would be easy to have feelings of hurt, pain, fear, hopelessness, helplessness and darkness surround me in that cell. To find my song in the middle of such a terrible situation with no end in sight would surely seem near impossible?

But what Paul and Silas did next demonstrate exactly why, in the midst of those dark and hopeless situations, there is always hope.