Sumo’s Story

When Sumo’s parents separated, life turned upside down. Then, his mother left the family, and Sumo had only his father and younger brother. Sumo became sullen and aggressive. He kept to himself and even stopped going to church.

But the pastor continued to reach out, and before COVID-19, Sumo began attending a learning centre – near their home in Thailand – which partnered with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise.

Eventually he returned to church and joined a Sunday school class. There, he had the opportunity to watch Superbook, which helped him understand the Bible and inspired him to study Scripture. Sumo also joined the worship team, and even learned to play the guitar.

Now, this teenager loves to worship and is helping take care of the younger children. Your support helps make a difference. A grateful Sumo expressed, “If I didn’t have God…I may have ended up doing very bad things.