Burn Victim Finds Healing
INDIA – Dulari was peacefully cooking a meal for her family when suddenly, her life turned upside down. The unthinkable happened. In a freak accident, the edge of her beautiful sari caught on fire. Dulari’s husband heard her screams and put out the fire as soon as he could, but the damage was already done. Tragically, Dulari suffered from severe burns on her back and legs.
Global Partners Change A Life
For nine months, Dulari was bedridden in recovery. But even after all that time, she faced a long, hard life ahead of her. The pain from the burns stayed with her, and she could barely walk. The muscles in her legs atrophied, and her skin peeled away. Barely even able to sit down, Dulari was heartbroken. “I gave up all hope,” she said. “No one came forward to help me or console my heart.” Dulari’s only option was expensive surgery, but this was out of the question. “We only had enough money to buy food.”
But thanks to global partners, their kindness set Dulari free! They provided a way for Dulari to receive a life-changing gift. Their kindness paid in full the fees for Dulari’s multiple surgeries. Now, she has been released from her pain and lives a full life. “I have a new life now!” said Dulari. “I can walk normally and without any pain.” Global partners are faithfully and generously supporting Operation Blessing’s Life-Changing Surgeries Programme. They make it possible for stories like Dulari’s to occur worldwide!
“I have a new life now!”
