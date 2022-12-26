Equipped to Thrive

Building confidence and a future

Home was not a happy place for 17-year-old Diana. Her mum always tried to do her best to raise her on her own. But things were very difficult, and life had begun to take its toll on Diana’s mental health. A friend started noticing that Diana had become increasingly withdrawn and isolated. She had stopped communicating with her peers and had slipped into depression.

But in all of this, God was working behind the scenes.

Diana’s friend was part of our CBN’s Orphan’s Promise training centre in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, and had been attending some classes. She thought the welcoming environment would help Diana with her mental well-being and give her an opportunity to find extra support. Diana started to engage with the team at the centre, and it was clear that she was a very capable young woman. Despite that, her confidence was very low, and she did not believe she could achieve anything.

Over time, Diana began to share her dream of finding a job but was fearful that she didn’t have any skills or qualifications to succeed. The centre provides a variety of vocational training courses, including barista training. When Diana found out that this was being offered, she jumped at the chance to learn.