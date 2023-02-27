Road to Recovery in Türkiye

The Road to Recovery Is Long

We sat down with Felis Dudakli and her family to hear their story. She told us, “Well before the earthquake, I had my own business. I was making bread and pastries. But now, unfortunately, after the earthquake, I have no job, and my workplace was destroyed.”

Felis made all sorts of Turkish baked goods, but the earthquake and its aftermath took its toll on her livelihood, her family, and the children.

She continued, “Our fear was too great. I don’t know when my children’s psychology will improve because, unfortunately, we even had to remove the corpses. Even my uncle’s markets were destroyed. We had to remove the bodies ourselves. Things are very bad.”