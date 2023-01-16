Life-giving Groceries

Luke’s Story

The Grocery Store acts as a step up from a food bank, “a hand-up, not a hand-out”, in a deprived area of South Wales. It enables families to make a bi-weekly shop for just £4 that gives them a bounty of cupboard essentials, eggs, milk, fresh fruit and veg—literally putting bread on their tables and enabling them to feed their families.

But it’s more than just affordable food. Our Hope In Action correspondent, Beth Parkinson, met with volunteers who make a real difference to the people coming through the doors.

Luke is a graduate of the Hope Centre Rehab programme, also run by Victory Church. Part of the rehab programme is to enable participants to volunteer in their café and the Grocery Store to learn skills they can take with them into employment areas upon graduation. But it also gives them a sense of community. Luke knows the value of people being together and eating together.

“What I like is about intimacy and relationship and how that revolves around food and all other sorts.”

As people enter the store, they’re not just getting a bag of groceries but also encountering God’s love.

“The many people that see Christ when they speak to me is just amazing,” Luke says.