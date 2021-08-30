Superbook Events in Bulgaria

Everyone Included

In one of the houses, it was advised that it may be easier if only the children with minor disabilities be present at the event. We encouraged the house team that everyone could be present, even those with more serious conditions. After the event, all the supervisors were amazed that for the first time all children – despite their physical problems – watched Superbook with great attention!

The supervisors shared that the children had never been so calm and quiet during screenings in the past – what a success!

The door is now open for future Superbook events in all six houses! The presence of God was tangible in all six events as He worked in the children’s hearts. They all looked different after each screening and because of generous partners like you, we are now able to return and continue the good work that has begun in these children’s lives.

Achieving all of this takes finance, resources and equipment. You are making it possible for those on the fringes of society to hear the Gospel and come to know Jesus – thank you!

For more information on how you are making a difference through Superbook in the region of Bulgaria, click here!