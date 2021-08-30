plovdiv-house-4-image-4-infinity-foundation
Is God Real?

Superbook Events in Bulgaria

Through captivating, animated videos, Superbook brings Bible stories to life. Teaching values like courage, loyalty and faith to the children of the world in their native language. Created by world class animators and funded by generous donors, like you!  

Partnered with CBN, the Infinity Foundation aims to share the Good News of Jesus through public media evangelism events and DVD distribution in Bulgaria, reaching remote communities with the transformational message of the Gospel.  

Read on to discover how your generous giving to the ministry of Superbook has enabled us to spread the Gospel to vulnerable young people in Bulgaria.   

Bringing Superbook to the Children

Young children living with disabilities in care houses in Bulgaria are not often visited by those wanting to minister to them and share the Gospel. This can be lonely and, at times, isolating. Knowing that everyone deserves the chance to hear about Jesus, we decided to visit some care homes for children with various disabilities and share our Superbook series with them, teaching them all about who Jesus is. 

In each house the number of children varies but, on average, there are around ten to fifteen children. We began with Superbook events, presenting the children with the Bible as a book, going all the way back to ‘In the Beginning’. 

Thanks to you and your kind generosity, we were able to hold a total of 6 Superbook events, one for each children’s house! 

The supervisors shared that the children had never been so calm and quiet during screenings in the past. 

Everyone Included

In one of the houses, it was advised that it may be easier if only the children with minor disabilities be present at the event. We encouraged the house team that everyone could be present, even those with more serious conditions. After the event, all the supervisors were amazed that for the first time all children – despite their physical problems – watched Superbook with great attention!  

The supervisors shared that the children had never been so calm and quiet during screenings in the past – what a success! 

The door is now open for future Superbook events in all six houses! The presence of God was tangible in all six events as He worked in the children’s hearts. They all looked different after each screening and because of generous partners like you, we are now able to return and continue the good work that has begun in these children’s lives.  

Achieving all of this takes finance, resources and equipment. You are making it possible for those on the fringes of society to hear the Gospel and come to know Jesus – thank you! 

For more information on how you are making a difference through Superbook in the region of Bulgaria, click here!

If you would like to play a part in seeing young children learn about and come to know Jesus, become a Superbook partner today!

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more young children just like these.

Learn More

Partner with Superbook today!

