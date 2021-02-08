Warming A Child

A Long Hard Road

For the past long seven years, since the war broke out in Ukraine, people have been dying, losing their homes, livelihoods, peace and hope. Those who stayed in their ancestral land – now the frontline zone – are living in dire conditions and struggling daily for survival.

Children are suffering the most as many of them don’t even know or remember a life without war.

“When we came here, I was taken aback to see so many children were living on the frontline. What broke my heart the most was to see pain and suffering in their eyes, something that the war brought into their lives,” shares a member of the community. “Children have the freedom to go wherever they want to. They wander through their ruined streets and what they see all around them are signs of the war. Marks of missiles and bullets. It becomes a reality of their childhood,” she adds.

In the winter their houses are not heated so children must do their homework bundled up in winter clothes and even sleep fully dressed under blankets at night. Their parents cannot afford to buy firewood and, in an attempt to heat their houses, they make firewood with whatever they have at hand – tree branches and nut shells.

“There is no work here. No factories, no businesses, nothing where people can make money to buy food, clothes and wood for heating,” remarks a member of the local community.

“We lack clothes, food and firewood, the only income we have is government aid for children which is $145. That’s it. I even asked my neighbours to give us some wood so that we could heat the house a little bit for the children,” shares a member of the community.

“We were threatened to have the gas cut off because we couldn’t pay for it and therefore, almost every year, it is very cold in our home,” adds another lady from the community.

Living in a cold house is hard, but getting a cold, hardened heart would be even worse. We must prevent it from happening even to the children who are living through the horrors of a war. That is the reason why, all of these years, Orphan’s Promise continues to work in the conflict zone.