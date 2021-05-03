ads_operation_blessing_
Recent Impact
READ MORE
Ivan’s House
READ MORE
Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ
READ MORE
Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Five-Hour Trek for Water

Imagine walking five hours to get water! That’s what a mother in an isolated Kenyan village did every day. Even worse, the dirty water made her little girl sick. Heart-breaking stories like this shouldn’t have to happen. Watch how you are making a difference for this family and many others! 

Dirty, Unsafe Water

Purity is her mother’s little shadow.  She follows her around everywhere she can. But each day, her mother left their mud hut and walked long distances on her own to fetch water. 

Her mother said, “It took me 5 hours every day to bring home dirty water that made us sick.” 

Elephants and other animals defecated in the water.   

“Because of the elephants, I also walked my daughters to and from school,” said Purity’s mother. “It took so long I could not work.  At times, it was hard to find and prepare food.” 

Then Operation Blessing built a preschool close to their home and invited Purity to attend. She and all the children here receive free meals and a good education. 

Purity said, “I love coming to school with my friends.  There are so many things to play with. I eat vegetables and rice until my stomach is very full.  We learn about Jesus, too. He lives in my heart, and we pray to Him every day.” 

“I love coming to school with my friends.  There are so many things to play with. I eat vegetables and rice until my stomach is very full.  We learn about Jesus, too. He lives in my heart, and we pray to Him every day.” 

Purity

Blessings and Multiplication

We dug a well at the school, so Purity’s mother no longer walks long distances to fetch dirty water.  We also gave their family one goat, two chickens, and vegetable seeds. 

Purity’s mother said, “Operation Blessing gave us classes on how to start small businesses. My goat multiplied and later became 10 goats. I planted tomatoes and sold them too. With all the money I made, we built a timber home and moved out of our mud hut.” 

Standing with the family, CBN reporter, Dan Reany, said, “So, from one goat and a couple chickens and some seeds, they were able to multiply that and build a house. That’s amazing!  That’s a success story.” 

“Our lives are completely different now,” said Purity’s mother. “My husband and I still grow vegetables and raise goats. We sell the goat milk to make even more money. We have enough to provide our children with all their needs. I thank God for sending you into our lives. May God enlarge your territories, and may you continue to help others. 

Did you know? Stories like Purity’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Purity. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

Ivan’s House

May 6, 2021
READ MORE

Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

March 8, 2021
READ MORE

Tatiana in Transnistria

March 4, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches

February 22, 2021
READ MORE

Changing A Young Boy’s Life

February 15, 2021
READ MORE

Warming A Child

February 8, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe 2020 Highlights

February 1, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Greenhouses

January 25, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Hope Boxes – Croatia

January 18, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe Impact

January 4, 2021
READ MORE

Hope Through Loss

December 21, 2020
READ MORE

Gideon’s Story

December 14, 2020
READ MORE

Washing Away Her Pain

December 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New Home For Angel

November 30, 2020
READ MORE

To Be Free

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Transformed by Superbook – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Media Ministry Impact – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

So Hungry They Ate Flowers

November 9, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Forest Fires

November 5, 2020
READ MORE

The Cruel Grandma

October 19, 2020
READ MORE

An Education For Febri

October 12, 2020
READ MORE

From Anger to Peace

October 5, 2020
READ MORE

When The World Grows Dark

September 28, 2020
READ MORE

From Fear to Flourishing

September 25, 2020
READ MORE

Rachel and Doni’s Story

September 21, 2020
READ MORE

Hope Boxes

September 19, 2020
READ MORE

A Cow for the Ryndins

September 14, 2020
READ MORE

Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

September 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New House for Myroslava

September 1, 2020
READ MORE

Time to Choose

August 24, 2020
READ MORE

Mary’s Story

August 17, 2020
READ MORE

Zagreb Roma Project

August 10, 2020
READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

July 20, 2020
READ MORE

Uzbekistan Disaster Relief

July 13, 2020
READ MORE

Chanra’s Story

July 6, 2020
READ MORE

Jee’s Story

June 29, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

June 22, 2020
READ MORE

Surviving the Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

June 15, 2020
READ MORE

When Hope and Money Run Out

June 8, 2020
READ MORE

No Birthday Cake For Amila

May 18, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Report

May 15, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Bosnia Feeding Project

May 13, 2020
READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

Operation Blessing In Action

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Sheltering From Flash Floods on a Rooftop

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN, May 2021, Operation Blessing, Telethon

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.