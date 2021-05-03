Five-Hour Trek for Water

Dirty, Unsafe Water

Purity is her mother’s little shadow. She follows her around everywhere she can. But each day, her mother left their mud hut and walked long distances on her own to fetch water.

Her mother said, “It took me 5 hours every day to bring home dirty water that made us sick.”

Elephants and other animals defecated in the water.

“Because of the elephants, I also walked my daughters to and from school,” said Purity’s mother. “It took so long I could not work. At times, it was hard to find and prepare food.”

Then Operation Blessing built a preschool close to their home and invited Purity to attend. She and all the children here receive free meals and a good education.

Purity said, “I love coming to school with my friends. There are so many things to play with. I eat vegetables and rice until my stomach is very full. We learn about Jesus, too. He lives in my heart, and we pray to Him every day.”