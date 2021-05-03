Five-Hour Trek for Water
Imagine walking five hours to get water! That’s what a mother in an isolated Kenyan village did every day. Even worse, the dirty water made her little girl sick. Heart-breaking stories like this shouldn’t have to happen. Watch how you are making a difference for this family and many others!
Dirty, Unsafe Water
Purity is her mother’s little shadow. She follows her around everywhere she can. But each day, her mother left their mud hut and walked long distances on her own to fetch water.
Her mother said, “It took me 5 hours every day to bring home dirty water that made us sick.”
Elephants and other animals defecated in the water.
“Because of the elephants, I also walked my daughters to and from school,” said Purity’s mother. “It took so long I could not work. At times, it was hard to find and prepare food.”
Then Operation Blessing built a preschool close to their home and invited Purity to attend. She and all the children here receive free meals and a good education.
Purity said, “I love coming to school with my friends. There are so many things to play with. I eat vegetables and rice until my stomach is very full. We learn about Jesus, too. He lives in my heart, and we pray to Him every day.”
“I love coming to school with my friends. There are so many things to play with. I eat vegetables and rice until my stomach is very full. We learn about Jesus, too. He lives in my heart, and we pray to Him every day.”
Purity
Blessings and Multiplication
We dug a well at the school, so Purity’s mother no longer walks long distances to fetch dirty water. We also gave their family one goat, two chickens, and vegetable seeds.
Purity’s mother said, “Operation Blessing gave us classes on how to start small businesses. My goat multiplied and later became 10 goats. I planted tomatoes and sold them too. With all the money I made, we built a timber home and moved out of our mud hut.”
Standing with the family, CBN reporter, Dan Reany, said, “So, from one goat and a couple chickens and some seeds, they were able to multiply that and build a house. That’s amazing! That’s a success story.”
“Our lives are completely different now,” said Purity’s mother. “My husband and I still grow vegetables and raise goats. We sell the goat milk to make even more money. We have enough to provide our children with all their needs. I thank God for sending you into our lives. May God enlarge your territories, and may you continue to help others.”
Did you know? Stories like Purity’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Purity. Learn More