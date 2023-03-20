Valentyna’s Courage

Valentyna was 34 weeks pregnant when the war broke out in February 2022.

Valentyna grew up as an orphan in Ukraine and has worked hard to provide for herself her entire life. She dreamed of having a loving family of her own one day, and when she had her first child, Anna, she was hopeful that dream would become a reality. But instead, circumstances left her raising Anna on her own.

Later, she got married and had a second daughter named Yana. Again, Valentyna was hopeful that their family would stay together and that she could give her children the stable home she never had. Her husband struggled with an alcohol addiction, but Valentyna tried to support him as best she could.

A few years later, she found out she was pregnant and, at 24 weeks, discovered that her baby had a heart defect and would need immediate surgery after he was born.

At 34 weeks pregnant, the war in Ukraine broke out.

Living conditions became more difficult with each passing day. After the bombings began, electricity, gas, and mobile communications were soon unavailable. Families hid in basements and bomb shelters, trying to keep their kids safe. Valentyna’s doctors advised her to escape to unoccupied territory to give birth and try to get the surgery her baby needed in safer conditions.

Valentyna was forced to make the impossible choice to leave her two daughters and husband to save the life of her unborn baby. She made the journey to the capital city of Kiev and delivered her son safely by C-section. He was then rushed to a children’s hospital for a successful heart surgery