Melfa began raising her grandson Sam after his mother could no longer provide for him.

She helps him with homework, and they do chores together. But one of their favourite activities is watching CBN’s Superbook.

“I learned from Superbook that Daniel always trusted in the Lord, and he always prayed,” said Sam.

Melfa and Sam have faced a lot of challenges together, like the time he was sick with a high fever and asthma.

“I felt so helpless,” said Melfa. “I was sobbing. Then Sam said, ‘don’t cry grandma, let’s just pray!’”

Sam reminded his grandmother about the faith of Daniel.