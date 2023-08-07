Together We Gave Turkish Families Clean Water
Finding a solution to water mixed with sewage
In the wake of the catastrophic earthquake that devastated Iskenderun, Turkey, one mother named Nermin found herself facing a harrowing challenge. She needed clean drinking water to nourish her children. However, amidst the chaos and despair, a glimmer of hope emerged, thanks to the unwavering support of partners like you. Together, we gave Turkish families clean water in the camp where Nermin and her two children now live.
Recalling the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Nermin painted a vivid picture of the struggles endured by her community. “The day after the earthquake, we were thirsty, but we couldn’t drink water from the tap anymore. The earthquake damaged all the underground pipes, and the clean water mixed with sewage, so it was not safe to drink,” she recounted with a heavy heart.
Thanks to the steadfast prayers and generous support of partners like you, CBN’s Operation Blessing swiftly responded to the urgent need for clean water. Installing a dedicated access point within the camp, the team brought relief and newfound hope to Nermin and her fellow survivors.
We Thank Friends Like You for Clean Water
Overwhelmed with gratitude, Nermin shared, “After the earthquake I was so tired and depressed, but then I saw people like you helping us and taking care of us, and it gave me hope.” With the clean water access point now readily available, Nermin can finally find solace, knowing that her children will never go thirsty again.
As the news of the clean water access point spread throughout the camp, the community rejoiced. Nermin’s daughter gleefully exclaimed, “It is wonderful having clean water! Thank you so much for helping us and the whole community here. This water tank has made our lives so much easier. Thank you again.”
Your support has the power to transform the lives of countless families facing similar crises. Together, we can extend a lifeline to those in desperate need. Thank you!
