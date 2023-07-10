Dangerous Water

Ayesha was asleep, snuggled with her grandchild in Turkey, when her house started shaking. She and her family would have a short time to escape from the rubble as the world around them collapsed. They clung to each other, afraid to move. “It felt like Judgment Day had arrived,” Ayesha said. “Everything was falling to the ground. We were scared and waited for the earthquake to stop.”

When the shaking subsided, Ayesha and her family escaped to the outdoors. Their homes were destroyed. The hours that followed were horrifying. The monstrous 7.8-magnitude earthquake had left miles of destruction in its wake, and the aftershocks just kept coming. “Many people were trapped under the rubble,” she said. Among them was her brother-in-law, who perished in the quakes. Now homeless, Ayesha and her husband, children, and father-in-law moved into a tent the government provided.

But CBN’s Operation Blessing family members like you immediately took action and sent critical aid their way! When our team arrived at Ayesha’s tent village, we found the residents struggling with difficult circumstances. Ayesha and her neighbours only had access to water through an old pump. After the earthquake, they were afraid to drink the water from it.