The Transformation of Dominic

Dominic works hard as a commercial painter in Nairobi, Kenya. Over the course of time, a small blemish on his face grew into a large parotid tumour.

Concerned and self-conscious, he began to regularly wear a hooded sweatshirt to hide his face. The tumour made it difficult for him to participate in community life, and he worried about how he would live with this handicap.

Thankfully, the tumour was very treatable – and benign. Although Dominic and his wife both worked, the cost of a corrective procedure was out of their reach.

Then one day, he discovered that CBN’s Operation Blessing offered life-changing surgeries, and he proceeded to make this request: “I wish to be treated … please help fund my surgery.”

Compassionate friends like you made it possible for Dominic to receive a successful corrective operation – at no cost. Today, he thanks you for transforming his life.