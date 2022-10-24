Why is fun so important for these children?

A Sense of Normality

CBN’s Orphan’s Promise have a new and amazing training centre in Warsaw, Poland. For the first time ever, they have been able to host a Superbook event! This is thanks to our generous partners who enable moments like this.

The children this event is reaching haven’t just had a difficult day and need some encouragement. Their lives have been turned upside down by the traumatic experiences this war is causing.

So, why is this event so important?

Firstly, it’s an opportunity to share who Jesus is and offer the hope He promises to hurting hearts. There’s no one better for these children, and thanks to our partners, we have the privilege of telling them who He is.

Secondly, it’s a space to give them a sense of normality. This is so important for these children, especially because the younger years are critical for healthy development. It eases their shock and confusion.

“It was so amazing to see the children engage in the activities and simply have fun. Orphan’s Promise seeks to help the lost, abandoned and abused find hope, peace and security. Taking them from at-risk to thriving and enabling them to realise their God-given potential.”