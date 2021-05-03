Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

Animation Inspiration

The first Superbook episode that 7-year- old Putri (poo-TREE) ever watched was the story of Adam and Eve. She described it this way:

“Eve was looking at the fruit. She was deceived by the snake. They both sinned because they ate the fruit.”

Putri didn’t understand what it really meant, until she watched another episode called, He is Risen. Putri and her mom had invited neighbours and friends to their home in Indonesia for a Superbook Easter outreach. Putri remembered the day she watched Jesus dying on the cross.

“It was hard to see him being crucified,” she said sadly. “They nailed his hands and feet and also put a thorny crown on His head. He received that because of our sins.”

“The kids were curious about the crucifixion,” added Putri’s mom. “They were really paying attention. And they all were touched by what they saw. They jumped as the soldiers drove the nails through Jesus hands and feet.

Putri remembers the prayer she prayed along with the host of the CBN Easter Special DVD.

“I said ‘Lord Jesus, please forgive me. I have sinned against you. Thank you for coming into my heart.’”