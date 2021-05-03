superbook-logo
Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

Putri watched two episodes of CBN’s Superbook in Indonesia, and she enthusiastically received Christ’s redeeming love. Amazingly, when she shared her excitement with her dad, he recalled a dream he had. What happened next will encourage you, because you are sending Superbook around the world! 

Animation Inspiration

The first Superbook episode that 7-year- old Putri (poo-TREE) ever watched was the story of Adam and Eve.  She described it this way: 

“Eve was looking at the fruit. She was deceived by the snake. They both sinned because they ate the fruit.” 

Putri didn’t understand what it really meant, until she watched another episode called, He is Risen.  Putri and her mom had invited neighbours and friends to their home in Indonesia for a Superbook Easter outreach.  Putri remembered the day she watched Jesus dying on the cross. 

“It was hard to see him being crucified,” she said sadly.  “They nailed his hands and feet and also put a thorny crown on His head. He received that because of our sins.” 

“The kids were curious about the crucifixion,” added Putri’s mom.  “They were really paying attention.  And they all were touched by what they saw.  They jumped as the soldiers drove the nails through Jesus hands and feet.   

Putri remembers the prayer she prayed along with the host of the CBN Easter Special DVD.    

“I said ‘Lord Jesus, please forgive me.  I have sinned against you.  Thank you for coming into my heart.’” 

“I want to say thank you to the people who support Superbook. Because of you my dad and I came to know Jesus!”

Putri

Time to Choose

Later that day Putri was excited to tell her dad about Superbook and her prayer to receive Jesus.    

“I told my dad that I learned that Jesus was crucified for us.  I love my daddy and I wanted him to believe in Jesus too,” she told CBN.   

At that moment, Putri’s dad, Yudi, who was a Muslim, remembered something that had happened to him three weeks earlier.  While resting on the couch after work, he said he had a vision.   

“I closed my eyes for a moment, and I saw a bright light. It was almost too bright it to look at!  Then I heard a voice whisper ‘It’s time to choose!’” 

When Yudi opened his eyes, he said the first thing he saw was a cross his wife had hung on the wall.  He knew what he had to do.   

“I thought this is the day when I will choose to follow Jesus,” said Yudi sincerely.  “I was excited to go to church the next day with my wife and daughter.” 

The pastor helped Yudi to pray to pray to become a Christian too.  Now they attend church every week together as a family.  

“My daughter changed from watching Superbook,” said Yudi, “And she now tells me about every episode she has watched.  That’s helping me to me grow closer to God too!” 

“I want to say thank you to the people who support Superbook. Because of you my dad and I came to know Jesus!” added Putri. 

Did you know? Stories like Putri’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Putri. Learn More

