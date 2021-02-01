CBN Europe 2020 Highlights

Our 2020 Story

Operation Blessing continues to be a strong arm of CBN’s humanitarian aid. In 2020 Operation Blessing reached out to people all across the globe to make sure that people knew they were not alone in their circumstances.

For example, Operation Blessing’s Hunger Strike Force distributed food supplies to those who were struggling to feed themselves. With the help of our faithful partners, we were able to make up packages to bless communities across the UK, Europe and beyond.

2020 was also the year of ‘Word for the Week’. Guest contributors such as J Vessel and Nathan Beaton shared potent devotionals with us to inspire and encourage us along in our walks with God. It was so great to hear from a wealth of different people, from different walks of life and with different experiences of faith.

Superbook! It was a great year for Superbook as further episodes were released and more testimonies were shared of the impact that Superbook is having on young and old alike. The biblical stories shared through quality animation continue to have a lasting effect on the lives of children and their families.

The pandemic hit all of us in different ways in 2020, but for some it meant jobs lost and incomes drastically reduced. To help families who were struggling to put food on the table, CBN’s Hope Boxes were delivered during lockdown to those who needed it most. We were able to provide basic supplies that would enable at risk families to survive through the challenge of lockdown.