Partnership for Victory
Victory Church in Cwmbran, Wales, have decided that the crisis in their community will not define them. As a church community – and partnered with CBN Europe’s Operation Blessing – Victory Church are making a huge difference in their local area.
Transformed for Purpose
“Hey there. My name’s Josh. I’m the Operation Blessing coordinator for the UK, and we are so excited to be partnering with victory church as they are looking to impact their local community here in South Wales, uh, spreading the hope of Jesus Christ.”
Soon, this space will be transformed into a community supermarket. Instead of people receiving prepacked food parcels, there’ll be able to come and choose the items for their basket, from a variety of goods, including fresh fruits and vegetables. But more than that, there’ll be an area where services like job searches can take place.
CV’s can be written on printed. Debt support citizens advice and addiction intervention programs can be accessed.
“…this space is going to be turned into something amazing and to help support our community.”
Clyde Thomas – Victory Church Lead Pastor
We Need You
“Hey guys, I am really excited for the partnership that we’ve got here at victory church with CBN. Now, I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of CBN, but they run something called operation blessing, and I think that’s an amazing name,” Clyde Thomas, Lead Pastor at Victory Church shares.
“And that’s the heart that we have here at victory church to be a blessing to our community. So very shortly this warehouse that really looks a bit of a shell right now doesn’t it! We’re going to turn this into a community supermarket that is going to be an incredible resource for this area, and we need your support. We need your help. So why don’t you tap in, come and ask us, come and see us because this space is going to be turned into something amazing and to help support our community of Cwmbran,” Clyde concludes.
Did you know? Stories like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
