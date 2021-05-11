Partnership for Victory

Transformed for Purpose

“Hey there. My name’s Josh. I’m the Operation Blessing coordinator for the UK, and we are so excited to be partnering with victory church as they are looking to impact their local community here in South Wales, uh, spreading the hope of Jesus Christ.”

Soon, this space will be transformed into a community supermarket. Instead of people receiving prepacked food parcels, there’ll be able to come and choose the items for their basket, from a variety of goods, including fresh fruits and vegetables. But more than that, there’ll be an area where services like job searches can take place.

CV’s can be written on printed. Debt support citizens advice and addiction intervention programs can be accessed.