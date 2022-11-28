Giving and Asking for Forgiveness

Ester in Indonesia

Eleven-year-old Ester was often mocked and bullied by her classmates at school. “I remember boys usually called me ugly names and called me ugly girl,” she said. Then, a teacher invited Ester to an afterschool program supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. There she saw a Superbook episode about Job. Ester said, “I prayed to God saying, ‘God, thank You for Job’s story that I watched on Superbook. I want to forgive the boys who bullied me.'”

One day, after praying that prayer, Ester realised that she needed forgiveness too, and she asked Jesus to become her Saviour. “I really thank God because He is in my heart now,” she said. “I also thank God because He has changed me and helped me to release forgiveness to the boys who bullied me.”