Your gift is making a difference in Turkey

Operation Blessing partners are making a phenomenal difference

When Operation Blessing’s Mason Pigue and Jeff Westling visited hard-hit Hatay, they were astonished by the damage. Mason and Jeff then visited several projects made possible by Operation Blessing partners.

First, they visited Mahmut, who owns a local bakery. Thanks to friends like you, Operation Blessing brought Mahmut a new oven after the previous one was cracked beyond repair.

He says: “The new oven is helpful, because after the earthquake it was very hard for people to find bread.”

When families did find bread, it was very expensive. Many simply couldn’t afford it.

Mahmut adds: “Now I can make bread and keep it at a low cost for people.”

Mason and Jeff also visited a local barber named George. With the help of our partners, Operation Blessing built George a new storefront after his business was levelled in the earthquake.

He says: “I want to thank you all, because I never expected this much kindness. Rent in the city would be too expensive for me. This helps because now I can rebuild my business here.”

And finally, they visited a village where Operation Blessing was distributing boxes of food to families in need.

With the generous gifts of friends like you, Operation Blessing delivers food boxes to these families every two weeks.

Many thanks to all of our partners for making a positive impact on families in crisis.