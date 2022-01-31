Nowhere To Turn

Hope for a young teen in Mongolia

Orgil didn’t grow up with a family that loved, supported, and cherished him. His mother neglected him, and his father wanted no involvement in his life. Not only this, but Orgil was physically and emotionally abused. He had no one to turn to. At the age of 15, he lived in a 20×25-square-foot space with ten other people. How was he going to get out of this bleak future? Where would he find the love and support he so desperately needed?

It came when Orgil discovered a program sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. During this programme, he began to open up and share his feelings about what he went through growing up. And he also found caring people that shared God’s love with him—and he felt accepted.

It wasn’t long before Orgil began dreaming of a brighter future. He now aspires to become a mechanic operator. Something he would never have thought possible had partners around the globe not stepped in to help. Thanks to the support of these faithful partners, people like Orgil can discover hope for a better life.