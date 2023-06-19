Desislava’s Journey of Faith: The Power of Superbook

Finding a Treasure Called Superbook

Desislava’s parents, while good-hearted, did not share her strong faith. Her father had once been a part of the church but had strayed during his tumultuous teenage years, while her mother remained distant from matters of faith. Despite this, Desislava’s grandparents, devout believers themselves, sought to nourish her spiritual curiosity. With her parents’ permission, they occasionally took her to church and Sunday school, which Desislava eagerly attended, soaking in every word and lesson.

It was during a visit to her friend Karina’s house that Desislava first encountered Superbook, a captivating animated series. The episode she watched left a profound impression on her young heart, igniting a flame of curiosity and thirst for more. Desislava longed to explore the other episodes, and her joy knew no bounds when, at Christmas, she discovered the complete three seasons of Superbook on a USB stick at her grandmother’s place. Grateful for this newfound treasure, she carefully gathered all the USB sticks and brought them home.

From that moment on, Superbook became Desislava’s treasured companion. Her love for the series was so deep that she wept and refused to eat when her parents, unaware of the impact it had on her, prohibited her from watching an episode. She watched the episodes repeatedly, finding solace, inspiration, and valuable insights with each viewing. Desislava’s favourite episodes were “Joseph and Pharaoh’s Dream” and “The Test.” As she watched, her heart filled with anticipation, wondering if Abram would find mercy for his son or if he would choose to obey God. She would share these captivating stories with her family, recounting the struggles of David, both in his youth and old age.

Through Superbook, Desislava discovered a wealth of knowledge about God. Fear of the devil initially gripped her, but with each episode, she learned not to be afraid. She realised that God helps those in need and that she, too, could rely on His strength through prayer. Desislava learned that God is the mightiest force in the world, stronger than any adversary. Moreover, she gained a profound understanding of Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection—a revelation that filled her heart with awe.