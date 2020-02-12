Abused, Hungry and Desperate

Escaping A Violent Husband

Alany was only twenty years old when she escaped with her kids from a violent husband.

“It was a nightmare,” she told us. “One day he hit me so hard, he nearly killed me. He used to hit my daughter for no reason,” she tearfully added.

Alany moved hundreds of miles away, but it cost her everything. She moved into a shanty which had no doors or locks and she always struggled to pay the rent.

“The owner left a bed for us. I was worried though. I thought she might come and take it back and we would have to sleep on the floor.” Said Alany.

To make money, she made coconut sweets in borrowed pans on an open pit fire.

“I borrowed things but sometime people were afraid to lend them because they didn’t know me.” Said Alany. “One woman gave me an old baby pram to take my baby along when I sold the sweets.”

Alany earned a little over a dollar a day, and often blamed herself when her children went hungry.

“I knew it was all my fault,” she said with a face filled with self condemnation. “It wasn’t fair for them to suffer because of the choice I made to marry their father.”