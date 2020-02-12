operation-blessing-logo
Abused, Hungry and Desperate

CBN’s Humanitarian Aid & Relief

Abused, hungry and desperate Alany was in urgent need of help. Alany longed for a new, safe life for her and her children after escaping her abusive husband. Read on to find out how CBN stepped in and helped Alany and her children set up a new, safe and hope-filled life.

Escaping A Violent Husband

Alany was only twenty years old when she escaped with her kids from a violent husband.

“It was a nightmare,” she told us. “One day he hit me so hard, he nearly killed me. He used to hit my daughter for no reason,” she tearfully added.

Alany moved hundreds of miles away, but it cost her everything. She moved into a shanty which had no doors or locks and she always struggled to pay the rent.

“The owner left a bed for us. I was worried though. I thought she might come and take it back and we would have to sleep on the floor.” Said Alany.

To make money, she made coconut sweets in borrowed pans on an open pit fire.

“I borrowed things but sometime people were afraid to lend them because they didn’t know me.” Said Alany. “One woman gave me an old baby pram to take my baby along when I sold the sweets.”

Alany earned a little over a dollar a day, and often blamed herself when her children went hungry.

“I knew it was all my fault,” she said with a face filled with self condemnation. “It wasn’t fair for them to suffer because of the choice I made to marry their father.”

“This is the most amazing gift that I have ever received”

When Operation Blessing learned about Alany’s situation we built her a new, secure house with a door and windows. We then furnished it with tables, chairs and beds for everyone. We also got her a new stove and other items needed, along with a new pram for her to sell even more sweets.

“This is the most amazing gift that I have ever received,” Alany said with new hope in her eyes.

Now that she no longer has to pay rent, Alany has enough to support her family.

“I am so excited to have my own place. It’s a great blessing, I thank God and thank you so much!”

Alany Now Lives A Safe, Hope Filled Life!

Because of the generosity of our partners, we were able to help Alany and provide a safe house for her and her children to live in. Alany and her children are so thankful for the new, hope filled life they live. Would you consider partnering with us to help more families like Alany’s?

Alany is thankful for a new life.

Did you know? Stories like Alany’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Alany. Learn More

