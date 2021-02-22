Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches
Slavic was abandoned by his mother as a baby and there were cockroaches all around him. Today Slavic is happy and healthy, thanks to caregivers at a children’s home sponsored by Orphan’s Promise in Moldova.
Abandoned and Alone
When Slavic was a baby, his mother carried him around when she begged and pinched him so that he would cry. When he was just a year and a half old, his mother laid him down on a pile of dirty clothes and left.
Worried neighbours called Father’s House which is supported by Orphan’s Promise.
“The house was like a junk yard. The walls were black and covered with cockroaches. We saw a baby lying on the floor in a heap of clothes. Slavic was holding stale bread and there were cockroaches all around him. When he came to live with us, he was so tiny and he cried a lot. When he cried, he would have epileptic seizures. We prayed for him all the time,” shares a member of the Father’s House team.
“Because of you, we can invest in the lives of these children. We can watch God heal them and give them lives filled with joy. Thank you so much.”
A Complete Turnaround
After a month of prayers, good nutrition and restful sleep, the seizures stopped.
Today Slavic is healthy and happy. He says, “I really like it here. The grown-ups play with us, sing to us, fly kites and ride bikes. I like pretty much everything about living here!”
Slavic also learned about God at the centre and, one night, he prayed with the Pastor. “I asked Jesus to care for me and never to leave me,” Slavic shares.
Anyone will tell you Slavic is almost always happy and that he makes others happy too.
A member of the team shares, “He has more fun than anyone else. It is a joy to be around him. I want to thank CBN for helping us. Because of you, we can invest in the lives of these children. We can watch God heal them and give them lives filled with joy. Thank you so much.”
Slavic adds, “I am grateful to you because the Lord will always be with me now. Thank you!”
Did you know? Stories like Slavic’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like young Slavic. Learn More