Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches

Abandoned and Alone

When Slavic was a baby, his mother carried him around when she begged and pinched him so that he would cry. When he was just a year and a half old, his mother laid him down on a pile of dirty clothes and left.

Worried neighbours called Father’s House which is supported by Orphan’s Promise.

“The house was like a junk yard. The walls were black and covered with cockroaches. We saw a baby lying on the floor in a heap of clothes. Slavic was holding stale bread and there were cockroaches all around him. When he came to live with us, he was so tiny and he cried a lot. When he cried, he would have epileptic seizures. We prayed for him all the time,” shares a member of the Father’s House team.