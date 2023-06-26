War, Forgiveness, and Second Chances: Natalia’s Remarkable Journey

The power of forgiveness

When she was just twelve years old, her father abandoned her, her mother, and her younger brother. However, despite the hardships, Natalia’s mother poured all her love into her children, determined to make them happy. It was her mother’s big heart, full of forgiveness that she passed down to Natalia and her brother.

After completing her schooling, Natalia embarked on correspondence studies while working to make ends meet. Recognising her own potential and armed with an unyielding determination, Natalia climbed the professional ladder and eventually became the deputy chief accountant. Alongside her husband, she lovingly raised their two daughters, with harmony reigning supreme in their family life.

Years later, Natalia’s father reappeared in her life, ailing and facing a seemingly insurmountable health battle. Despite the pain he had caused, both Natalia and her mother found it in their hearts to forgive him. Natalia began fervently praying for her father’s healing, and miraculously, God answered her prayers, granting them an additional ten years of happiness together. During this time, Natalia regained all that she had lost in her tumultuous childhood—love and care from her father.