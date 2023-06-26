War, Forgiveness, and Second Chances: Natalia’s Remarkable Journey
In a small town near Bakhmut, Natalia’s life was overshadowed by the ongoing fierce battles that plagued the area. Her childhood had been far from idyllic, with a father who drowned his sorrows in drink. Yet her doesn’t end here; it ends in forgiveness, second chances, and hope! Read on to find out more.
The power of forgiveness
When she was just twelve years old, her father abandoned her, her mother, and her younger brother. However, despite the hardships, Natalia’s mother poured all her love into her children, determined to make them happy. It was her mother’s big heart, full of forgiveness that she passed down to Natalia and her brother.
After completing her schooling, Natalia embarked on correspondence studies while working to make ends meet. Recognising her own potential and armed with an unyielding determination, Natalia climbed the professional ladder and eventually became the deputy chief accountant. Alongside her husband, she lovingly raised their two daughters, with harmony reigning supreme in their family life.
Years later, Natalia’s father reappeared in her life, ailing and facing a seemingly insurmountable health battle. Despite the pain he had caused, both Natalia and her mother found it in their hearts to forgive him. Natalia began fervently praying for her father’s healing, and miraculously, God answered her prayers, granting them an additional ten years of happiness together. During this time, Natalia regained all that she had lost in her tumultuous childhood—love and care from her father.
The Helping Hand Centre
Sadly, a year before the outbreak of war, Natalia’s father passed away, leaving her heartbroken and grieving. As the conflict escalated, Natalia’s family endured a month of living under occupation before making the difficult decision to flee to the western part of Ukraine. Eventually, they found refuge in Poland, where her husband’s sister resided. The emotional toll of the displacement weighed heavily on Natalia, exacerbated by the devastating news that their home in Ukraine had been reduced to rubble. The pain seemed insurmountable, leaving a gaping wound in her heart.
However, Natalia refused to surrender to despair. Determined to heal and rebuild her life, she sought help at the “Helping Hand” centre. There, she discovered a lifeline of support. Natalia eagerly participated in various training programs offered by the centre, learning new skills and attending Polish language courses. Additionally, she actively volunteered, extending her helping hand to others in need. The centre became her sanctuary, a place where she found solace and a sense of belonging. Surrounded by kind and loving people, Natalia’s spirit and well-being flourished. Her smile became infectious, and she embraced the opportunity to share her love and compassion with other women who sought refuge in the centre.
Natalia fondly recalls how the “Helping Hand” centre breathed new life into her wounded soul, providing the healing she so desperately needed. Today, she stands as a testament to resilience—open-hearted, kind, hardworking, and sociable. Natalia’s journey from a troubled childhood to a place of hope and happiness is a testament to the transformative power of love, forgiveness, and the support of a caring community.
