Clean Water and Daily Food for Turkey

Present in their grieving

Weeks after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, so many families like Ayesha’s and Gamze’s are still reeling from the events of that night.

Ayesha told us, “My grandchild and I were sleeping during the earthquake, and everything started shaking. We couldn’t move from where we were sleeping, so I held my grandchild tightly.”

Gamze said, “After the first earthquake stopped, we tried to leave the house. My elderly grandmother was with us, and the refrigerator fell on her. We struggled to lift it off her.”

Both Ayesha and Gamze are grieving the loss of family members and friends, all while trying to survive in difficult conditions.