Safe Spaces for Children in Turkey

We Thank Friends Like You for Safe Spaces

After the horrendous earthquake that shook the southern part of Turkey, CBN’s Operation Blessing deployed our international disaster relief team to distribute food and water in the places of greatest need.

Upon arrival, Operation Blessing recognised another critical need for families that were going unmet. Now that homes and businesses had been destroyed, where could the kids play? Parents soon realised after the quake that they no longer had safe spaces for their children.

But thanks to the support of friends like you, CBN’s Operation Blessing is partnering with local organisations to create safe spaces for parents and their children.

Your generosity works with us to provide meals, equipment for projecting films, and spaces where little ones can sit, relax, and feel at ease. In these special places, children can be children again.

Thanks to faithful partners, we are able to meet not only the physical needs of these families but also their emotional and spiritual needs after such tragedy.