Rescuers Camp: Bringing Comfort and Faith through Superbook!
Hello there friends!! Or, as they say here in Ukraine, Pryvit!
My name is Gizmo, I am a robot on a mission to see the lives of children all over the world changed by Jesus’s love. Today I am visiting some of my friends in Ukraine. Seeing smiles on the faces of kids who’ve had their lives turned upside-down by war has been very moving. My friends Anastasia and Okstana took Superbook episodes, plus lots of fun and games to kids in the city of Chervonohrad, near the Polish border.
A Safe Place To Open Up
The Rescuers camp, conducted through the Superbook program, is impacting the lives of many young children, with the ultimate goal of introducing them to Jesus Christ!
Anastasia Sheptytska is a camp instructor for the Superbook program in Chervonohrad. She and her team are currently working at the “Rescuers” camp, and they are thrilled to have many children visiting them – even more than they had expected. The children come from Chervonohrad and areas where people have been displaced due to the ongoing war.
The camp’s primary goal is to introduce the children to Jesus Christ, whom Anastasia and her team consider their closest and best friend. They believe that in times of fear and uncertainty, such as during wartime, Jesus is the one they can always rely on. The children are encouraged to open up about their fears and experiences, and many talk about being afraid of death or rockets falling on them.
Anastasia and her team spend time talking to the children and comforting them. They believe that this is a precious time for everyone involved. It is an opportunity for the children to open up and for the team to connect with them on a deeper level.
Surprise Visits from Emergencies Services
Oksana Faik, the head of the Superbook camp, shares that when they announced the camp, the Chervonohrad law enforcement officers were the first to respond. On the first day of the camp, the theme was “Discipline and Order,” and the police officers explained to the children the importance of discipline and order on the road. They even dressed the children up in police gear so they could get a feel for what it’s like to be a police officer.
On the second day, representatives from the medical service came to the camp to discuss their role as rescuers. They shared their experience of evacuating people from Mariupol, and the children were able to ask them questions and learn from their experiences.
The final day of the camp was a surprise visit from the State Emergency Service firefighters. They talked to the children about fire safety rules and the importance of staying safe in case of an emergency.
Throughout the three days, Anastasia, Oksana, and their team made sure to emphasize the importance of having faith in Jesus Christ. They wanted the children to know that He is the ultimate “Super-Savior” and that they can rely on Him even in their darkest moments. The camp is a huge success, and everyone involved feels grateful for the precious time they have spent together.
So many kids have had to pack all their lives into just the bags they can carry and leave the cities, schools and friends they’ve always known because of the war that is destroying their country. But through Superbook episodes, the kids are learning that their ultimate Super-Saviour Jesus is with them even in the darkest of times.
I’m on a mission to reach even more kids with the good news of Jesus!! Join us on our mission at superbook.uk!
I’m off now on my next big adventure to help more people feel safe in the love of Jesus – follow me on social media to see where I go next!
Did you know? Stories like this are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like this. Learn More