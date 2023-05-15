Rescuers Camp: Bringing Comfort and Faith through Superbook!

A Safe Place To Open Up

The Rescuers camp, conducted through the Superbook program, is impacting the lives of many young children, with the ultimate goal of introducing them to Jesus Christ!

Anastasia Sheptytska is a camp instructor for the Superbook program in Chervonohrad. She and her team are currently working at the “Rescuers” camp, and they are thrilled to have many children visiting them – even more than they had expected. The children come from Chervonohrad and areas where people have been displaced due to the ongoing war.

The camp’s primary goal is to introduce the children to Jesus Christ, whom Anastasia and her team consider their closest and best friend. They believe that in times of fear and uncertainty, such as during wartime, Jesus is the one they can always rely on. The children are encouraged to open up about their fears and experiences, and many talk about being afraid of death or rockets falling on them.

Anastasia and her team spend time talking to the children and comforting them. They believe that this is a precious time for everyone involved. It is an opportunity for the children to open up and for the team to connect with them on a deeper level.