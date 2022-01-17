Saving A Wounded Teenager
Judith’s life was hanging on by a thread because she happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. As a protest occurred, she got caught in the crossfire of a stray bullet. She would need life-changing surgery. That’s where Operation Blessing was able to make the difference needed.
Caring Partners Provide Aid After A Tragic Accident
“The love and generosity of caring partners around the globe helped make this possible.”
