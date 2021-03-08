Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

Sister and Brother Find Hope…and Jesus

At the age of 10, Vika and her 5-year-old brother, Denis, have lived a difficult childhood. When their parents divorced, their father was no longer a part of their lives. Then, their mother sought work that led her to faraway Turkey.

This left the children back in the Republic of Georgia, under the care of their aging grandmother, who struggled to care for them on a meagre pension.

Thankfully, a local centre, supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise, reached out to this sister and brother and offered to help. These young siblings have since received much-needed clothing, school supplies, healthy meals – and most of all, they have been introduced to the love of God.

Vika says, “I am happy because I have Jesus, and He gave me many new friends!”