Joyce: A Life You Changed

Joyce’s mother couldn’t provide for her, so Joyce came to the Christian boarding school supported by Orphan’s Promise. Here, she got a good education, and pursued her dreams.

“Whenever the younger children got sick, I took care of them and tried to nurse them back to health,” explained Joyce.

Not only did Orphan’s Promise sponsor Joyce’s education at the boarding school, we also paid her way through nursing school.

Joyce said, “I feel so complete. I am the first one in my family to reach college and graduate. God put this dream in my heart, and through you my dream is now a reality. I will be forever thankful that you gave me this opportunity. I pray you will never give up on helping others. You can transform more lives, like you did for me.”

You Helped Make Joyce’s Dream Come True!

Because of the generosity of our faithful partners, we were able to support Joyce in her dream of graduating college. By partnering with us, you can help other people just like Joyce achieve their dreams too!