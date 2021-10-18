How Ani Found Faith

Learning to Trust

When Ani’s mother tried to find work abroad, she became a victim of human trafficking. When she was rescued, she was left with the effects of the trauma.

She married, but her husband abandoned the family, leaving her to raise Ani alone. Their income consisted of a small benefit from the Armenian government.

One day, Ani was invited to a nearby children’s club connected with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. While there, she got to know teachers and counsellors, and she even attended Bible classes and a life skills class. Gradually, Ani began to trust people and dream about the future.

More important, she learned about God and opened her heart to the Lord Jesus. With sincere gratitude, she expressed,

“Thanks to you, now I know God and trust people. Thank you very much!”