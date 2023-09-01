Finding Freedom: Stories from the Cleft’s Anti-Trafficking Project

Leaving prostitution behind

Once plagued by the darkness of the sex industry, a woman made the courageous decision to step out of prostitution in 2018.

She found support through CBN Europe’s Orphan’s Promise in partnership with The Cleft -an anti-trafficking project in the Netherlands.

The team visited her, continuing offering guidance and discipleship on her journey toward a new life.

During their visit, they engaged in deep conversations and lifted prayers together.

The team also assisted her in resolving official matters, reviewing some letters she needed help with.

A new life for the old

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she eagerly shared her new life at a neighbourhood centre where she volunteered.

She couldn’t wait to introduce them to her newfound friends.

Witnessing her remarkable growth in building and maintaining relationships outside the world of prostitution was a true blessing.

A breakthrough moment occurred during their visit as well.

The woman expressed her desire to be called by her real name, choosing to shed the identity associated with her former occupation.

This was a significant step forward, as the team had suggested this change previously in 2018.

She no longer wished to be connected to her past in any way, reaffirming her determination to move beyond a life of exploitation.

Another lady was connected with the team in their unwavering mission to restore hope and freedom.

This woman – recently widowed – found herself turning to prostitution due to financial struggles after her husband’s passing.

She had only entered the industry a year prior.

The team provided her with a Bible, igniting a newfound faith that led her to read scripture each evening.

Committed to transforming her life, she actively sought alternative sources of income, such as house cleaning jobs.

Her hope was to completely leave prostitution behind, prioritizing a future free from exploitation.