The Inspiring Journey of Sasha: A Praying Boy’s Dream to Meet Gizmo

Powerful Prayer

Sasha’s life was tough, with his arthrosis making it difficult for him to walk. The family had to flee from their home in Ukraine due to the war, and they found themselves in Poland, staying in a refugee centre. Things were tough, but eventually, a Polish family took them in, providing them with shelter and support.

Despite the challenges he faced, Sasha remained a kind and sincere boy with an unwavering faith in God. He was a big fan of Superbook and dreamed of meeting Gizmo. Sasha’s parents encouraged him to pray and ask God for the opportunity to meet his favourite character.

Their prayers were answered when the Superbook team came to the “New Hope” church, where Sasha and his family attended. Sasha couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Gizmo in person. Mouth wide open, eyes full of surprise, he began laughing and clapping with joy, overjoyed that his dream had come true.

This meeting had a profound impact on Sasha. It reinforced his faith in God and gave him hope that anything was possible. Sasha started praying for the healing of all children with arthrosis, just like him. His unwavering faith and determination to pray every day for this miracle inspired those around him.

Through Superbook, Sasha learned the importance of prayer and how it could change lives. He became a source of inspiration for his family and friends, showing them that with faith and perseverance, anything was possible. The impact of Superbook on Sasha’s life was immeasurable, and it left a lasting impression on those around him.