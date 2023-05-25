Gizmo Sightseeing in London

From Big Ben to Superbook Academy Churches

London, the capital city of England, is a city with rich history and culture, vibrant food districts, and a plethora of tourist attractions. From its iconic landmarks to its charming streets and gardens, London is a city that offers something for everyone. And when it comes to sightseeing in London, what better way to explore the city than to hang out with Superbook’s very own Gizmo.

Very much the robot-around-town, Gizmo whizzed around the historic city, taking in the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, the London Eye, Trafalgar Square, as well as the world-famous Underground. None of the landmarks could match the excitement of meeting new Superbook Academy churches though. As Gizmo has travelled the UK and Europe, he’s had a great time introducing churches to all they can receive in partnership with CBN when they join the Superbook Academy.

For each church signing up to be an Academy partner, Sunday School teachers are equipped with class resources paired with Superbook episodes, and children encounter the Bible in a new, relevant and engaging way. And each Academy partner that joins our mission enables us to reach more children across the UK, Europe and beyond with the life-giving message of the gospel!